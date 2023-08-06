How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Justin Steele gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average two home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 211 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (615 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (10-9 with a 3.62 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Morton has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season heading into this outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.