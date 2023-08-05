The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature Ze-Cheng Dou in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Dou at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Dou has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Dou has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Dou has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -4 280 0 15 1 1 $858,607

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Dou has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was good on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the ninth percentile among all competitors.

Dou was better than just 6% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Dou recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Dou did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Dou had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent competition, Dou's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Dou ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Dou fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Dou Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.