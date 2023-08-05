Held from August 3- 6, Zac Blair will compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Looking to bet on Blair at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Blair has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Blair has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Blair has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -8 275 0 8 1 2 $2.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Blair didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in any of his last four trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Blair has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,254 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Blair was better than 72% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Blair recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Blair had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Blair's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last outing, Blair carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Blair finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Blair Odds to Win: +17500

