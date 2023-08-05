Will Gordon is ready for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6. The purse is $7,600,000.00.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Gordon has scored better than par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Gordon has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Gordon's average finish has been 50th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Gordon has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -6 279 0 18 1 1 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Gordon wound up 27th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Gordon made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Gordon has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,273 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Gordon shot better than just 1% of the field (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Gordon failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Gordon carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.4).

Gordon carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent tournament, Gordon's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Gordon finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Gordon underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

