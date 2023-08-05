The field at the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Troy Merritt. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $7,600,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,131-yard course from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Merritt at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Merritt has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Merritt has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Merritt has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 44 -5 278 0 10 1 1 $840,797

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt has had an average finish of 53rd with a personal best of 28th at this tournament.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Merritt has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,279 yards, 148 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 27th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Merritt was better than only 13% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Merritt failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Merritt did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Merritt's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Merritt carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Merritt finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Merritt recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Merritt Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.