Trey Mullinax will be among those at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has scored better than par five times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Mullinax has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Mullinax has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 34 -4 281 0 11 2 3 $2.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Mullinax placed 36th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Mullinax has played in the past year has been 223 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Mullinax was better than 72% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Mullinax recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Mullinax carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Mullinax's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Mullinax's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Mullinax finished the 3M Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Mullinax finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

