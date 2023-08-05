Trevor Cone is set for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6. The purse is $7,600,000.00.

Trevor Cone Insights

Cone has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cone has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Cone has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Cone has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Cone hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 54 -3 282 0 12 1 1 $478,279

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 188 yards shorter than the average course Cone has played in the past year (7,319).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Cone was better than just 28% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Cone fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Cone had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Cone's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Cone posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Cone ended the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Cone carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

