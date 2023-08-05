Shane Lowry is part of the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse available is $7,600,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Lowry at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Shane Lowry Insights

Lowry has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 30 -3 281 0 17 1 1 $2.8M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Lowry's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 39th.

Lowry has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Lowry finished 83rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 199 yards shorter than the average course Lowry has played in the past year (7,330).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 63rd percentile among all competitors.

Lowry was better than just 7% of the golfers at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Lowry failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Lowry recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.3).

Lowry recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last outing, Lowry's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

Lowry finished The Open Championship without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Lowry recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Lowry Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

