Seonghyeon Kim is set for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6. The purse is $7,600,000.00.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has had an average finish of 51st.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -5 280 0 19 1 1 $1.5M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,295 yards, 164 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 86th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Kim shot better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Kim had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Kim's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Kim finished the 3M Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

