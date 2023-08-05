The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina features Scott Piercy. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Piercy at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Scott Piercy Insights

Over his last seven rounds, Piercy has finished better than par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Piercy has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -7 278 0 13 0 0 $673,407

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Piercy has two top-20 finishes in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 38th.

Piercy made the cut in each of his last seven attempts at this event.

Piercy finished 27th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 149 yards shorter than the average course Piercy has played in the past year (7,280).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 1.75 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 2.14 strokes on those 22 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Piercy was better than 99% of the golfers (averaging 3.17 strokes).

Piercy carded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Piercy recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Piercy's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Piercy had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Piercy ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Piercy carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +40000

