The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature Scott Harrington as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Harrington at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Harrington has scored under par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Harrington has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Harrington finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Harrington has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 42 -6 281 0 8 0 0 $219,310

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Harrington didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Harrington has played in the past year has been 183 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 27th percentile among all competitors.

Harrington was better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Harrington shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Harrington had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Harrington's two birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Harrington's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Harrington finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Harrington finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.