Sam Bennett is set to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking place from August 3- 6.

Sam Bennett Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bennett has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Bennett has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Bennett has had an average finish of 36th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Bennett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 34 -1 285 0 5 0 0 $270,615

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Bennett has played in the past year has been 230 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 38th percentile.

Bennett was better than only 6% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Bennett shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Bennett carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Bennett's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Bennett's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Bennett ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Bennett carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

