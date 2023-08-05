Held from August 3- 6, Ryan Armour will play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ryan Armour Insights

Armour has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Armour has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Armour has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 43 -6 279 0 12 0 0 $507,369

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Armour has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

Armour has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Armour has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,291 yards, 160 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 49th percentile.

Armour was better than 72% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Armour recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Armour had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Armour's two birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Armour carded a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Armour finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

+30000

