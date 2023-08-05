The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will have Robert Streb as part of the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Streb at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Streb has finished below par 12 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Streb's average finish has been 46th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Streb has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 45 -8 275 0 8 0 0 $217,120

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Streb's previous nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 39th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Streb finished 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Streb has played in the past year (7,260 yards) is 129 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 22 holes.

Streb was better than just 6% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Streb did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Streb carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Streb's six birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last outing, Streb's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Streb finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Streb fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

