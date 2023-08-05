Held from August 3- 6, Robby Shelton is set to play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Looking to wager on Shelton at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Shelton has shot below par on seven occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Shelton has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Shelton has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 33 -7 278 0 15 0 2 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Shelton finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Shelton will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,273 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton finished in the 63rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Shelton shot better than only 4% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Shelton recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Shelton did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Shelton's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Shelton's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Shelton finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Shelton carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

