Patton Kizzire will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kizzire has scored under par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Kizzire has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Kizzire has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -6 279 0 13 0 2 $903,789

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Kizzire's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 35th.

Kizzire has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

The most recent time Kizzire played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Kizzire has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,287 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Kizzire shot better than just 4% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Kizzire shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Kizzire did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Kizzire carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last outing, Kizzire had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Kizzire finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Kizzire carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +25000

