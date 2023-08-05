Nicholas Lindheim is in 68th place, at E, after the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Nicholas Lindheim at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nicholas Lindheim Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Lindheim has finished better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 11 rounds played.

Over his last 11 rounds, Lindheim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five appearances, Lindheim's average finish has been 55th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Lindheim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 68 E 70 0 1 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Lindheim placed 68th in his lone recent finish at this event in four trips.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Lindheim played this event was in 2023, and he finished 68th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,011 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 120 yards longer than average.

The average course Lindheim has played in the past year has been 113 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

Lindheim's Last Time Out

Lindheim finished in the 30th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 29th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim shot better than just 9% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Lindheim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Lindheim had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.8 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent competition, Lindheim's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.6).

Lindheim finished the Shriners Children's Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Lindheim Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Lindheim's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.