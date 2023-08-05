Matthias Schmid is in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, taking place from August 3- 6.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Schmid has finished under par eight times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Schmid has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Schmid has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Schmid has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -8 279 0 7 0 1 $422,173

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Schmid will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Schmid shot better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.54.

Schmid recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Schmid did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Schmid's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Schmid's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Schmid ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Schmid had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

