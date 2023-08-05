Matthew NeSmith is in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a bet on NeSmith at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, NeSmith has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, NeSmith's average finish has been 32nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 33 -6 278 0 14 1 3 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

NeSmith has an average finishing position of 39th in his past four appearances at this event.

NeSmith has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

NeSmith finished 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that NeSmith has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,300 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

NeSmith was better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

NeSmith recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, NeSmith did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

NeSmith's two birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last competition, NeSmith's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

NeSmith finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but NeSmith finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.