The Wyndham Championship is underway, and Mark Hubbard is currently in 109th place with a score of +2.

Looking to place a bet on Mark Hubbard at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hubbard has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Hubbard has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Hubbard finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 30 -6 267 0 18 1 5 $2.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Hubbard's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 52nd.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Hubbard finished 109th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

The average course Hubbard has played in the past year (7,259 yards) is 128 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the 27th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than only 13% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Hubbard shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Hubbard had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Hubbard recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last tournament, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Hubbard ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hubbard finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.