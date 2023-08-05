The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina features Kyle Westmoreland. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Westmoreland at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Westmoreland has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Westmoreland has had an average finish of 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Westmoreland has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 46 -3 283 0 7 0 0 $239,479

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Westmoreland has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,300 yards, 169 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Westmoreland was better than 47% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Westmoreland carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Westmoreland recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Westmoreland's one birdie or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Westmoreland's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Westmoreland ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Westmoreland underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

