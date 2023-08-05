The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will see Kyle Reifers in the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Reifers at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Kyle Reifers Insights

Reifers has finished below par 13 times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Reifers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Reifers has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Reifers has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 45 -10 275 0 2 0 0 $106,707

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Reifers has had an average finish of 42nd at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 37th-place.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this week's event.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Reifers has played in the past year has been 166 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -10 among finishers, lower than the -8 average at this course.

Reifers' Last Time Out

Reifers was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 22 holes.

Reifers was better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Reifers fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Reifers carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Reifers carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last outing, Reifers' showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Reifers ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Reifers finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

