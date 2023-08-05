Kramer Hickok is in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, taking place from August 3- 6.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Hickok has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Hickok has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Hickok has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -3 281 0 13 0 0 $643,475

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Hickok has had an average finish of 61st in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hickok has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hickok finished 71st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Hickok has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,267 yards, 136 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.77 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to land him in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Hickok was better than only 13% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hickok did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hickok carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Hickok's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Hickok's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Hickok ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Hickok recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

