Kelly Kraft is in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse available is $7,600,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Kraft at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kraft has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kraft has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Kraft's average finish has been 40th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 50 -6 278 0 9 0 0 $284,467

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Kraft has had an average finish of 56th with a personal best of 54th at this tournament.

Kraft has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Kraft last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 54th.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 167 yards shorter than the average course Kraft has played in the past year (7,298).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.50 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of competitors.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 96th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Kraft shot better than just 0% of the competitors (averaging 5.67 strokes).

Kraft fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Kraft did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Kraft had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent competition, Kraft's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Kraft ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Kraft fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.