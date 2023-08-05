Jonathan Byrd will compete at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Byrd at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 40 -8 278 0 7 0 0 $336,626

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Byrd's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 38th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Byrd finished 71st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Byrd has played in the past year has been 157 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 22 holes.

Byrd shot better than only 13% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Byrd fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Byrd carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

Byrd carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last tournament, Byrd's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Byrd finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Byrd underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Byrd Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

