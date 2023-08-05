Jim Herman will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Herman at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished under par four times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five tournaments, Herman's average finish has been 68th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 54 -3 281 0 9 0 0 $310,489

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The past six times Herman played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 10th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Herman played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Herman has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 151 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Herman was better than just 13% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Herman did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Herman carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Herman carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent competition, Herman posted a bogey or worse on nine of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Herman finished the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Herman carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Herman Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

