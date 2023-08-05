James Hahn is in the field from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Hahn at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Hahn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds.

Hahn has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Hahn has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 45 -4 279 0 13 0 1 $564,708

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Hahn has had an average finishing position of 55th.

Hahn made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

Hahn finished 47th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Hahn has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,293 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 12th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Hahn was better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hahn recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hahn did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Hahn's two birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Hahn posted a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Hahn finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Hahn carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hahn Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.