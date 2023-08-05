Henry Lebioda will be in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Lebioda at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has shot under par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Lebioda has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 44 -4 283 0 5 0 0 $225,133

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Lebioda has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

Lebioda has made the cut one time in his previous four entries in this event.

Lebioda last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Lebioda has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,318 yards, 187 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda was good on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was below average, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Lebioda was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Lebioda recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Lebioda did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Lebioda's one birdie or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Lebioda's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Lebioda finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Lebioda underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Lebioda Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

