From August 3- 6, Henrik Norlander will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on the line.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Norlander has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norlander has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Norlander has had an average finish of 55th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 42 -6 279 0 14 0 0 $563,849

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Norlander's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 41st.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Norlander finished 47th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Norlander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,312 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Norlander was better than 72% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Norlander carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Norlander recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Norlander's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Norlander's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Norlander finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

