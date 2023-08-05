The field at the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Estanislao Goya. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $7,600,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,131-yard course from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Goya at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Goya has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Goya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Goya has had an average finish of 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Goya has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 46 -6 280 0 15 0 0 $422,226

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Goya has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,317 yards, 186 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was below average, putting him in the 27th percentile of the field.

Goya shot better than just 13% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Goya recorded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Goya did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Goya's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Goya's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Goya ended the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Goya had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Goya Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.