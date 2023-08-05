Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 56 of 95 games this season (58.9%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 95), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has an RBI in 26 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|42
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.280
|OBP
|.310
|.480
|SLG
|.437
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|50/9
|K/BB
|38/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (1-2) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
