Held from August 3- 6, Doc Redman will play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Redman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

Redman has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Redman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -9 275 0 8 0 1 $499,110

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Redman has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

Redman made the cut in two of his past five entries in this event.

Redman finished 21st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Redman has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,283 yards, 152 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Redman was better than 72% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Redman carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Redman recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Redman's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Redman had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Redman finished the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Redman finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

