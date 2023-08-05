The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature Davis Riley in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Riley at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Riley has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times in his last 18 rounds.

Riley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Riley has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Riley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -5 279 0 17 0 1 $1.5M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Riley finished 13th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Riley has played in the past year (7,299 yards) is 168 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which landed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Riley shot better than 94% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Riley did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Riley carded five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.3).

Riley carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Riley's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Riley finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Riley bettered the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

