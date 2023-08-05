Chez Reavie is part of the field from August 3- 6 in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, taking on a par-70, 7,131-yard course.

Looking to bet on Reavie at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Reavie has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Reavie has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 39 -5 279 0 18 1 2 $2.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has had an average finish of 48th with a personal best of 37th at this tournament.

Reavie has made the cut four times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Reavie last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 47th.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 177 yards shorter than the average course Reavie has played in the past year (7,308).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the 27th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Reavie shot better than just 6% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Reavie recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Reavie did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Reavie's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Reavie's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Reavie ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Reavie had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

