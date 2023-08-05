Cameron Champ will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,131-yard course with $7,600,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Champ at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Champ has finished below par 10 times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 14 rounds.

Champ has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 36 -7 277 0 7 0 2 $692,468

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Champ failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

Champ did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Champ has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,292 yards, 161 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Champ shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Champ recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Champ carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Champ's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent tournament, Champ carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Champ finished the Barracuda Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Champ Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.