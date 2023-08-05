Held from August 3- 6, Callum Tarren will compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Looking to place a bet on Tarren at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Tarren has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Tarren has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Tarren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -6 278 0 12 1 1 $1.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Tarren played this event was in 2022, and he finished 27th.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Sedgefield Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Tarren has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,261 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 91st percentile of the field.

Tarren was better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Tarren carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Tarren recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Tarren's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Tarren's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Tarren ended the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Tarren finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

