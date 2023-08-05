The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will see Brice Garnett in the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Garnett at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Garnett has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Garnett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Garnett has had an average finish of 44th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Garnett has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 46 -6 280 0 14 0 1 $433,468

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Garnett's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 26th.

Garnett has five made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Garnett did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Garnett has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,304 yards, 173 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 57th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Garnett was better than just 28% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Garnett fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Garnett had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Garnett's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Garnett posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Garnett finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Garnett recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

