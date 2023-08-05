The Atlanta Braves (70-37) will look for another big outing from a hitter on a hot streak against the Chicago Cubs (56-54) on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field. Austin Riley is riding a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound, while Javier Assad (1-2) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (8-2) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.18 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 21 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will send Assad (1-2) to make his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up only one hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .232 against him this season. He has a 3.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his 19 appearances.

He will attempt for his sixth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

