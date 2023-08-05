Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (70-37) and the Chicago Cubs (56-54) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 5.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (8-2) for the Braves and Javier Assad (1-2) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 62 out of the 94 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 49-20 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 609 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule