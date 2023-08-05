Austin Eckroat will play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Eckroat at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Austin Eckroat Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Eckroat has shot under par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Eckroat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Eckroat has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -7 277 0 14 2 3 $2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Eckroat has played in the past year has been 173 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.27 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Eckroat shot better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Eckroat carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Eckroat had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Eckroat's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Eckroat's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Eckroat ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, less than the field average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Eckroat finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Eckroat Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.