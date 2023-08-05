The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will see Andrew Landry as part of the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Landry at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Landry has finished with a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five events, Landry's average finish has been 64th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 60 -3 283 0 10 0 0 $186,215

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Landry's previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 42nd.

Landry has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Landry missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Landry has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,252 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Landry was better than just 6% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Landry shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Landry carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Landry's five birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Landry's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Landry ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Landry had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Landry Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.