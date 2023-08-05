Adam Long will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 up for grabs.

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Long has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Long has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 33 43 -4 280 0 15 0 0 $624,365

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Long wound up 31st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Long has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Long missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Long has played in the past year has been 145 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Long was better than 88% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Long shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Long carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.4).

Long's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that last competition, Long had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Long ended the 3M Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

