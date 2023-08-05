Aaron Baddeley will play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Baddeley has finished below par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Baddeley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -8 277 0 14 0 3 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Baddeley placed 24th in his lone recent finish at this event in eight trips.

Baddeley has made the cut in one of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Baddeley did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Baddeley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,266 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Baddeley shot better than 72% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Baddeley recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Baddeley recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Baddeley's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Baddeley's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Baddeley ended the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Baddeley finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Baddeley Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.