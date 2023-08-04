Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .296 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 26 games this season (30.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.1%).
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.317
|AVG
|.270
|.374
|OBP
|.320
|.494
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|34/13
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
