Liudmila Samsonova will face Elena Rybakina next in the National Bank Open semifinals. Samsonova has +450 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Stade Iga.

Samsonova at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova's Next Match

Samsonova will meet Rybakina in the semifinals on Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 PM ET, after getting past Belinda Bencic in the last round 6-4, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

National Bank Open odds to win: +450

Samsonova Stats

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Samsonova defeated No. 13-ranked Bencic, 6-4, 6-4.

Samsonova is 38-19 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.

Samsonova has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 30-11.

Samsonova, over the past year, has played 57 matches across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Samsonova has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.7 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Samsonova has won 76.9% of her service games, and she has won 35.1% of her return games.

Samsonova has claimed 79.6% of her service games on hard courts and 35.0% of her return games over the past 12 months.

