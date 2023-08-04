Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (56-53) and the Atlanta Braves (69-37) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 4.
The Braves will call on Max Fried (2-1) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (4-5).
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 61, or 65.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 37-15 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Silseth
|August 1
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Marcus Stroman
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
|August 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
