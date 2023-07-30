The injury report for the Washington Mystics (12-12) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (13-11) currently has four players on it. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30 from Gateway Center Arena.

The Mystics are coming off of a 90-62 loss to the Wings in their most recent outing on Friday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 8.9 2.3 2.8

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is the Mystics' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and assist person (3.6), and posts 5 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud is putting up a team-leading 6 assists per game. And she is producing 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 38.9% of her shots from the floor and 26.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Tianna Hawkins tops the Mystics in rebounding (5 per game), and produces 7.5 points and 1.5 assists. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -6.5 164.5

