Norway vs. Philippines: Women’s World Cup Group A Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 30
Norway will play the Philippines in the final round of the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 30 at 3:00 AM ET. In their first two games, Norway has picked up one point, and the Philippines three points.
Norway is -948 to win this group-stage match, the Philippines is +1942, and the draw is +796. An over/under of 3 goals (with the over at +117 and the under at -161) has been set for this game.
Bet on the result of Norway vs. Philippines at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Norway vs. Philippines Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 3
- Norway Moneyline: -948
- Philippines Moneyline: +1942
Norway vs. Philippines World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams average 0.5 goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 1.5 goals per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's total.
- Norway has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 0-1-1 in those games.
- Norway has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -948 or shorter.
- The Philippines has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.
- The Philippines has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +1942 moneyline set for this game.
Philippines World Cup Stats
- Sara Eggesvik has zero goals but does have one assist for the Philippines in Women's World Cup (two games).
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Sarina Bolden has tallied one goal.
Take your pick for Norway vs. Philippines on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Norway vs. Philippines Recent Performance
- In 2022, Norway went 4-1-5 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -8. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 0-3-3 (-5 goal differential).
- Norway picked up a draw on July 25 against Switzerland, 0-0. Norway took two more shots in the contest, nine to seven.
- Norway failed to score, with Sophie Roman Haug leading the team in shots with three, against .
- In 2022, the Philippines went 0-1-5 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-1 (0 goal differential).
- On July 25 in its last match, the Philippines matched up with New Zealand and beat them 1-0, despite being outshot 14 to four.
- Bolden had the lone goal for the Philippines on one shot.
Norway Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Cecilie Fiskerstrand
|27
|1
|Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway)
|Anja Sonstevold
|31
|2
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Sara Horte
|22
|3
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Tuva Hansen
|25
|4
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Guro Bergsvand
|29
|5
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Maren Mjelde
|33
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|25
|7
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Vilde Boe Risa
|28
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Karina Saevik
|27
|9
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|28
|10
|-
|Guro Reiten
|29
|11
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Guro Pettersen
|31
|12
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Thea Bjelde
|23
|13
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Ada Hegerberg
|28
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amalie Eikeland
|27
|15
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Mathilde Harviken
|21
|16
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Julie Blakstad
|21
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Frida Maanum
|24
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marit Bratberg Lund
|25
|19
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Emilie Haavi
|31
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Anna Josendal
|22
|21
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Sophie Roman Haug
|24
|22
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Aurora Mikalsen
|27
|23
|SK Brann (Norway)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Philippines Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Olivia Davies McDaniel
|25
|1
|-
|Malea Cesar
|-
|2
|-
|Jessika Cowart
|23
|3
|-
|Jaclyn Sawicki
|30
|4
|-
|Hali Long
|28
|5
|-
|Tahnai Annis
|34
|6
|-
|Sarina Bolden
|27
|7
|-
|Sara Eggesvik
|26
|8
|-
|Isabella Flanigan
|18
|9
|-
|Chandler McDaniel
|25
|10
|-
|Anicka Castaneda
|23
|11
|-
|Ryley Bugay
|27
|12
|-
|Angela Beard
|25
|13
|-
|Meryll Serrano
|26
|14
|-
|Carleigh Frilles
|21
|15
|-
|Sofia Harrison
|24
|16
|-
|Alicia Barker
|25
|17
|-
|Kaiya Jota
|17
|18
|-
|Randle Dominique
|28
|19
|-
|Quinley Quezada
|26
|20
|-
|Katrina Guillou
|29
|21
|-
|Kiara Fontanilla
|23
|22
|-
|Reina Bonta
|24
|23
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.