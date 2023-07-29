Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .282.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (47 of 75), with multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).
- He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 75 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.383
|OBP
|.378
|.546
|SLG
|.536
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|39/16
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
