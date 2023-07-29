Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .256 with 17 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 66 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has driven in a run in 40 games this season (39.6%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 101 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.235
|AVG
|.278
|.297
|OBP
|.340
|.445
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|38
|34/16
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
